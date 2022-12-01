The Bills elevated Brown from their practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Patriots.

Brown has two seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards on his resume -- including one with Buffalo in 2019 -- but the 32-year-old wideout hasn't found much recent success while bouncing around the active rosters and practice squads of multiple teams over the last three seasons. He looks as though he could get the chance to make his 2022 debut Thursday while the Bills have three other wideouts on injured reserve (Jamison Crowder, Jake Kumerow and Marquez Stevenson), but Brown likely won't be counted on to play more than a handful of snaps if he's active. Buffalo still has four other receivers on the active roster in Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir, all of whom will presumably be ahead of Brown in the pecking order for reps.