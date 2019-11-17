Bills' John Brown: Enjoys career-game
Brown caught nine of 14 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 37-20 win over Miami.
After a pair of first-quarter field goals, Brown finally got Buffalo into the end zone early in the second quarter, streaking up the side line and making his man miss after the catch for a 40-yard touchdown. He snagged a second touchdown off of a tipped pass in the fourth quarter. The performance featured Brown's third-highest yardage total of his career and only the second multi-score game of his career. It topped previous season highs in targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns as he topped 100 yards for the first time since Week 1. Next up is a top-five Denver pass defense that was burned by Minnesota late in Week 11.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...