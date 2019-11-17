Bills' John Brown: Enjoys career-game

Brown caught nine of 14 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 37-20 win over Miami.

After a pair of first-quarter field goals, Brown finally got Buffalo into the end zone early in the second quarter, streaking up the side line and making his man miss after the catch for a 40-yard touchdown. He snagged a second touchdown off of a tipped pass in the fourth quarter. The performance featured Brown's third-highest yardage total of his career and only the second multi-score game of his career. It topped previous season highs in targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns as he topped 100 yards for the first time since Week 1. Next up is a top-five Denver pass defense that was burned by Minnesota late in Week 11.