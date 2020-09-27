site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' John Brown: Exits with calf injury
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
Brown was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Rams with a calf injury.
Brown started the second half on the sidelines, and the soft-tissue nature of his injury is concerning for his return. Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis will both likely see increased usage with Brown hurt.
