Brown caught all four of his targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 56-26 win over the Dolphins.

Brown scored his third touchdown of the season from 32 yards out late in the first half. The explosive wide receiver battled through knee and ankle injuries this season but was effective when healthy, topping 70 yards in five of nine games played. A healthy Brown will be key to Buffalo's hopes in the postseason, and he appears to be all systems go heading into next week's wild-card round after coming off both IR and the reserve/COVID-19 list. Brown finishes the regular season with 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns.