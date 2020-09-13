Brown caught six of 10 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jets.

Brown galloped through the middle of the field for an easy 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter and should have had another touchdown in the fourth -- Brown got wide open in the back of the end zone on a 2nd-and-goal play from the four-yard line but was overthrown by Josh Allen. Allen targeted Brown 10 times and newcomer Stefon Diggs nine times, and those relying on Brown in fantasy would take that split every time. Brown will look to build off this strong performance in Week 2 against Miami.