Bills' John Brown: Full-go for Week 7

Brown (groin) practiced fully Friday following two limited sessions and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Brown, who leads the Bills in receiving yardage at 390 as well as yards per target at 10.00 (minimum 10 targets), looks to be mostly past the injury and ready to go for what looks to be a very fantasy-friendly matchup.

