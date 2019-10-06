Bills' John Brown: Gains 75 yards in win

Brown caught all five of his targets for 75 total yards during Sunday's 14-7 win over the Titans.

Brown had gone back-to-back games without reaching 70 total yards after 200 total yards in his first two games, but refound his groove Sunday despite playing against a stingy Titans defense. Heading into the bye, Brown is either tied or setting the team lead in catches, targets, and yards. He'll have a chance to add to his 13.9-yards-per-catch average in Week 7 against a Miami defense surrendering that same rate, third worst in the league.