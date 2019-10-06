Bills' John Brown: Gains 75 yards in win
Brown caught all five of his targets for 75 total yards during Sunday's 14-7 win over the Titans.
Brown had gone back-to-back games without reaching 70 total yards after 200 total yards in his first two games, but refound his groove Sunday despite playing against a stingy Titans defense. Heading into the bye, Brown is either tied or setting the team lead in catches, targets, and yards. He'll have a chance to add to his 13.9-yards-per-catch average in Week 7 against a Miami defense surrendering that same rate, third worst in the league.
More News
-
Bills' John Brown: Totals 69 yards as QB injured•
-
Bills' John Brown: Modest influence in Week 3 win•
-
Bills' John Brown: Another seven-catch effort•
-
Bills' John Brown: Catches winning TD in fourth•
-
Bills' John Brown: One catch in preseason opener•
-
Bills' John Brown: Gets heavy work with first unit•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...