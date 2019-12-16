Bills' John Brown: Gains 99 yards in win

Brown had seven catches (10 targets) for 99 yards in Sunday's 17-10 victory over the Steelers.

Brown returned to looking like a WR1 following a couple weeks of mediocrity. The speedy wideout reached double-digit targets for the fifth time this season, making him Josh Allen's most-trusted receiving threat. Brown will carry a new career high of 1,007 receiving yards into Saturday's critical matchup against the Patriots.