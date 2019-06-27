Brown was a regular presence on the starting offense during June minicamp, Chris Brown of the Bills' official website reports.

With Zay Jones (undisclosed), Cole Beasley (core muscle) and Robert Foster (knee) all sidelined by injuries, Brown was the only top-four receiver on the field for minicamp. The offseason additions create some question about how snaps and targets will be divided, but a three-year, $27 million contract suggests Brown is headed for a starting job. Foster may be reduced to a role as a part-time deep threat, despite catching 25 passes for 511 yards and three touchdowns over the final seven games of last season. Alternatively, the Bills might consider bumping Zay Jones back to the No. 4 spot on the depth chart, making him the top backup at all three receiver spots, including Beasley's place in the slot.