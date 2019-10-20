Bills' John Brown: Gets into end zone during win

Brown secured five of six targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Brown paced the Bills' pass catchers in receptions and receiving yards, and he salvaged his fantasy day with a key 20-yard scoring grab early in the fourth quarter that erased a 14-9 deficit. Brown had battled a groin issue early in the week, but he'd shed the injury tag by the final session of Week 7 prep and didn't appear encumbered whatsoever. Brown's score was his first since the opener, and his yardage tally was his highest since Week 1 as well. Brown will look to play a key role in the air attack again during a Week 8 interconference matchup versus the Eagles.