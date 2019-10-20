Bills' John Brown: Gets into end zone during win
Brown secured five of six targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Brown paced the Bills' pass catchers in receptions and receiving yards, and he salvaged his fantasy day with a key 20-yard scoring grab early in the fourth quarter that erased a 14-9 deficit. Brown had battled a groin issue early in the week, but he'd shed the injury tag by the final session of Week 7 prep and didn't appear encumbered whatsoever. Brown's score was his first since the opener, and his yardage tally was his highest since Week 1 as well. Brown will look to play a key role in the air attack again during a Week 8 interconference matchup versus the Eagles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...