The Bills have officially listed Brown as questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Titans due to a knee injury.

Brown was limited once again at Saturday's practice. The specifics are worth noting, as he was listed as having a calf issue all week before officially landing on the injury report with a knee injury. With the game being postponed to Tuesday, the 30-year-old pass catcher will have some extra time to recover. If he is ultimately unable to go, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley could be even more involved in the passing game than usual, while Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie would presumably see some extra snaps.