Brown failed to catch any of his four targets in Monday's 26-17 loss to the Chiefs.

Brown overcame a questionable tag to return from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 5. Although he was back in action, Brown failed to make an impact, and started the game by having a pass bounce off his facemask to stall Buffalo's opening drive. While consistent rain hampered the Bills' offense as a whole, Brown will still be eager to get back to his usual self in Week 7 versus the Jets, a team he caught six passes for 70 yards and a touchdown against to start this season.