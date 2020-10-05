Brown caught four of five targets for 42 yards during Sunday's win in Las Vegas.

Brown was able to work a full shift after exiting last week's game with a calf injury. While the production was modest by his standards, he was jobbed out of a touchdown by being ruled down just shy of the goal line on a fantastic catch in the fourth quarter that probably would have stood as a TD had the refs initially called him in. Brown and the Bills get the Titans in Week 5, and while the veteran should be clear of his injury issue, the game itself is up in the air given the Titans' COVID-19 troubles.