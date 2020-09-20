Brown hauled in four of six targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 31-28 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

More than half of Brown's receiving yardage came on one play, but it was a critical one. The veteran speedster made a 46-yard scoring grab with 3:09 remaining after the Dolphins had closed to within 24-20, with his score proving especially valuable after the Dolphins' Mike Gesicki notched an eight-yard touchdown with 49 seconds left. Brown is playing a clear second fiddle to new arrival Stefon Diggs in the early going this season, but that's still amounted to 10 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns through two games, more than acceptable from a fantasy perspective. Brown will look to keep the momentum going at the expense of the Rams in a Week 3 inter-conference home matchup next Sunday.