Bills' John Brown: Listed as limited Wednesday

Brown (groin) was limited at practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Meanwhile, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic speculates that since coach Sean McDermott didn't previously mention the possibility of Brown being limited, that it's conceivable "something happened (to the wideout) mid-session" Wednesday. The Bills, who are coming off their bye week, face the Dolphins at home Sunday.

