Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Chiefs.
Fantasy managers should pay attention to Brown's practice log, as the wide receiver was a full participant in practice each of the last two days, but surprisingly only practiced in limited fashion Saturday. It's not an immediate cause for concern, namely because the Bills are still listing Brown as questionable despite the practice downgrade, but it's certainly something to monitor ahead of Monday's 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Brown's absence in Tuesday's loss to the Titans set the stage for Gabriel Davis to register a season-high 72 snaps, which would likely be a similar outcome this week if Brown were unable to suit up.