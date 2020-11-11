site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-john-brown-logs-wednesday-dnp | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' John Brown: Logs Wednesday DNP
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 11, 2020
at
4:01 pm ET 1 min read
Brown's absence from Wednesday's practice was listed as due to knee/rest.
It's an acknowledgement that Brown continues to manage a knee issue, but we'd expect him back at practice Thursday, likely in a full capacity. He's coming off an eight-catch, 99-yard effort in the
Bills' Week 9 win over the Seahawks More News
5H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play our free props game & compete to win $5,000 guaranteed!
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read