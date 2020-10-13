Brown (knee) is listed as inactive Tuesday in Tennessee.
Brown has been beset by injuries this season, first with a foot issue and more recently with a calf concern. The latter resulted in a DNP on Wednesday's practice report, and after being listed as LP on three ensuing reports, he was handed a questionable designation for Week 5 with a knee issue. Still, the Bills have opted to keep Brown in street clothes Tuesday, leaving Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Andre Roberts as the wide receivers available to quarterback Josh Allen. Brown's next chance to play arrives Monday against the Chiefs.