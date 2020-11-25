Brown (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
While Brown has missed a lot of practice time this season due to various injuries, his absence Wednesday perhaps brings greater cause for concern since he injured ankle late in the Bills' Week 10 loss to the Cardinals and had the benefit of an entire bye week to recover. Brown is no stranger to playing through pain, but he'll need to practice in some fashion Thursday or Friday to realistically suit up Sunday against the Chargers.