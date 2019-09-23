Bills' John Brown: Modest influence in Week 3 win
Brown caught four of five targets for 51 yards in Sunday's win over the Bengals. He also carried once for four yards.
Brown caught seven balls in each of the team's first two games, so his 4-51-0 line Sunday represented his worst outing as a Bill. Still, if that's where Brown's floor is going to reside then he's in for a nice season. He's seen 23 targets through three games -- the same as fellow starter Cole Beasley -- while Zay Jones has just 10 and Robert Foster has three.
