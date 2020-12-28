Brown (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Monday but has now been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bills' official site reports.

Brown and two practice squad members -- Christian Wade and Josh Thomas -- have been placed on the list as close contacts to Bills running back T.J. Yeldon, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 on Sunday after testing positive. Brown will obviously not be returning for the Monday night matchup with the Patriots, while Gabriel Davis should once again see extra looks in what's proven to be a potent offense for most of the season, even without last year's leading receiver for much of it. Brown has only played eight games to date, and some of those have been partial appearances.