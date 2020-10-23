The Bills ruled Brown (knee) out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Despite playing all but two of the Bills' offensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Chiefs, Brown was a non-factor in the passing game while he returned to the lineup after a one-game absence due to the knee injury. The wideout may have aggravated the injury in the contest, as he failed to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday before the Bills ruled him out for the Week 7 contest. Expect Gabriel Davis to take Brown's spot in the lineup, joining Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley in three-wide sets.