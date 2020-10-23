Brown (knee) is not present at the early portion of Friday's practice, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Brown appears to be missing his third straight practice session of the week, which would cast serious doubt about his availability for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jets. The veteran wideout missed Week 5 due to the same injury, but he did manage to suit up against the Chiefs in Week 6, and it's worth noting that he does boast enough experience to conceivably suit up without having gone through any practices. The release of Buffalo's official injury report Friday afternoon should provide a clearer update on Brown's chances of playing.