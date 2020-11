Brown (ankle) was not seen doing work with his teammates Tuesday, per Bills reporter Maddy Glab on her OneBillsLive appearance.

The Bills didn't have an official practice Tuesday, so there won't be an injury report as the team gets back to work following its bye. We'll see Wednesday if Buffalo is just managing Brown carefully -- as has often been the case this season -- or if he's at risk of not playing Sunday after tweaking his ankle in the Week 9 loss to Arizona.