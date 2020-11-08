Brown caught eight of 11 targets for 99 yards during Sunday's 44-34 win over the Seahawks.

Brown finished second behind only Steffon Diggs in targets, catches and receiving yards as he set new season highs across the board. He broke off a long gain of 33 yards and added a couple of other impressive gains as he consistently beat the depleted Seattle secondary. This was especially promising for Brown considering he caught just one of two targets a week ago and hadn't reached 50 receiving yards since Week 2, and he will look to build on this promising effort next Sunday against the Cardinals.