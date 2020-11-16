Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Brown tweaked his ankle during Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Cardinals, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

McDermott said he'll have more information about Brown's injury "in the coming days and weeks." Buffalo will get a bye Week 11, giving Brown the benefit of some additional days of rest before his next opportunity to retake the field. The 30-year-old was hobbled by a knee injury through much of the first half off the season, but he recently appeared to have gotten back on track, having accumulated 14 catches for 171 over the last two games.