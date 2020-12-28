The Bills activated Brown (ankle) from IR ahead of Monday's game against the Patriots, but he has been subsequently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Brown appears as though he's physically healthy enough to have played Monday, but he'll be forced to sit out the divisional contest after being determined a close contact to T.J. Yeldon (illness), who was placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday. For at least one more game, Gabriel Davis will start alongside Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley in three-receiver sets.