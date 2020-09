Coach Sean McDermott said Brown (foot) is "trending in the right direction" for Sunday's game against the Rams, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Brown was added to Thursday's injury report as a limited participant due to foot soreness, but it apparently isn't a serious concern. It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old can practice fully Friday and avoid an injury designation, but even if questionable he appears to have a strong chance of playing Sunday.