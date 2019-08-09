Brown brought in one of two targets for 10 yards in the Bills' 24-16 preseason win over the Colts on Thursday.

Brown opened the game alongside Zay Jones and Cole Beasley in three-receiver sets at the Colts' 18-yard line on Buffalo's second drive. The speedy veteran signed a three-year, $27 million contract this offseason after encouragingly playing in all 16 games for the Ravens in 2018 and posting a 42-715-5 line while dealing with some of rookie Lamar Jackson's growing pains under center in the latter portion of the campaign. Brown will be working with another dynamic young signal-caller in Josh Allen this season and will look to continue developing his rapport with the second-year pro through the balance of preseason.