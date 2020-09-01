site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' John Brown: Out sick Monday
Brown missed Monday's practice session due to illness, Jourdon LaBarber of the Bills' official site reports.
The illness is not considered to be COVID-19 related, so assuming that's true Brown should be able to jump back into things soon.
