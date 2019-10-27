Bills' John Brown: Over 50 yards in every game
Brown caught five of eight targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Eagles.
Brown led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, but owners had to have been hoping for more against an Eagles defense that was the worst in the league at defending wide receivers coming in. The 29-year-old receiver should be commended for establishing a high floor despite having the inaccurate Josh Allen throwing him the ball, as Brown has managed to top 50 yards in every game this season. He shouldn't have a problem keeping that streak going against the Redskins in Week 9.
