Brown (knee) is back on the practice field Thursday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Brown has been hampered by the knee issue for several weeks -- just because he's back on the practice field doesn't mean he's anywhere close to being 100 percent. We'll have a better feeling once he starts showing production on the field, as Brown is still muddling through a period of either missed games/practices or poor production on the field when he is out there. All that said, at some point he might be a sneaky value play off the scrap heap in fantasy leagues.