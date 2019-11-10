Bills' John Brown: Records 77 receiving yards

Brown caught five of 11 targets for 77 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Browns.

Brown, who tied his season high of 11 targets, also led the team in catches and receiving yards. Although he has just one touchdown since Week 1, he's been quite consistent and now has at least 75 receiving yards in four of the last five games. Brown's weekly ceiling isn't the highest, but he continues to see plenty of opportunities and is quietly on pace for over 1,200 yards this season. He'll look to keep it up in next Sunday's favorable matchup against the Dolphins.