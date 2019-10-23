Bills' John Brown: Rested Wednesday
Brown sat out Wednesday's first practice of the week due to a rest day and not because of injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Brown battled a groin injury during last week's practice sessions before suiting up and posting a 6-83-1 line in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. He's likely to return to a full practice Thursday after getting some veteran rest, as the Bills have been apt to do in the first practice session of each week. If you want to impress your friends with a good trivia question, ask them to name the only two receivers with at least 50 receiving yards in every one of his team's games this season. Brown is one, while New Orleans' Michael Thomas is the other.
