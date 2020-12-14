Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Brown (ankle) will resume practicing this week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Brown has missed three straight games, as his placement on IR necessitated, but he'll be eligible to return to action as early as Saturday's game in Denver. It remains to be seen whether the starting wideout is actually healthy enough to play on a short week, but in any case a return to practice would represent tangible progress. Brown has only suited up for eight games this season.