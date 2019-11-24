Bills' John Brown: Salvages day with long touchdown

Brown caught two of four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-3 win over Denver.

The Broncos had bottled Brown up for most of Sunday afternoon heading into the fourth quarter when, facing second and long, Brown burned his man up the sideline for a diving 34-yard touchdown. The play showed what makes Brown such a reliable fantasy contributor as he only need a catch or two to put together a solid performance. Nearly a quarter of his receptions this season have gone for at least 20 yards and he has found the end zone thrice in his past two outings. After salvaging a tough matchup against Denver, Brown will have a quick turnaround and face another top-10 pass defense Thursday in Dallas.