Bills' John Brown: Second straight with limited work

Brown (groin) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Thursday.

Since the Bills have been taking it easy on a number of players during and coming out of the bye, we'd imagine Brown should be good for this week's game against the Dolphins, though a full practice Friday would provide more certainly to those planning on using the veteran in a juicy matchup. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic speculates that since coach Sean McDermott didn't previously mention the possibility of Brown being limited, it's conceivable "something happened [to the wideout] mid-session" Wednesday.

