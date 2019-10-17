Bills' John Brown: Second straight with limited work
Brown (groin) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Thursday.
Since the Bills have been taking it easy on a number of players during and coming out of the bye, we'd imagine Brown should be good for this week's game against the Dolphins, though a full practice Friday would provide more certainly to those planning on using the veteran in a juicy matchup. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic speculates that since coach Sean McDermott didn't previously mention the possibility of Brown being limited, it's conceivable "something happened [to the wideout] mid-session" Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Waivers: Injury replacements
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
RB Preview: Fournette breakout coming
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, trade rumors, injuries
The Chiefs have some issues heading into tonight's AFC West duel in Denver, and Chris Towers...