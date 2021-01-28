Brown caught two of four targets for 24 yards Sunday in the Bills' 38-24 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City secondary did an exceptional job of shutting down Buffalo's primary outside receivers in the contest, with Brown, Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis combining for eight receptions for 101 yards on 18 targets. The lackluster outing concluded an up-and-down season for Brown, who provided a number of big plays through the first half of the Bills' schedule before being derailed by the ankle sprain he suffered Week 10 in Arizona. Brown proceeded to miss the Bills' subsequent six games, then returned for Week 17 and the team's ensuing playoff run. He wasn't able to make a consistent splash in the Bills' final four games, however, reeling in 14 of 23 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown in those contests.