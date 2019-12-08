Bills' John Brown: Struggles to produce vs. Ravens

Brown caught three of eight targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Ravens.

Brown tied for the team lead in targets but hauled in just 38 percent of his looks against a tough Baltimore secondary. When he did catch the ball, Brown struggled to make significant headway outside his long gain of 18 yards. Among the league leaders in receiving yards just three weeks ago, the speedster has totaled just 91 yards over his last three games. He'll look to get back on track next Sunday against the Steelers.