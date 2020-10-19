Brown (knee) is listed as active for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

With Brown back after a one-game absence, look for Gabriel Davis to revert to a secondary role Monday, while Stefon Diggs, Brown and Cole Beasley head the Bills' Week 6 wide receiver corps. Assuming no in-game setbacks, Brown should see his share of targets, especially if the Chiefs elect to focus on containing Diggs, who racked up 10 catches for 106 yards in last Tuesday's loss to the Titans.