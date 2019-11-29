Bills' John Brown: Tosses surprising TD pass
Brown caught three of four targets for 26 yards and completed his only pass attempt for a 28-yard touchdown to Devin Singletary in Thursday's 26-15 win over the Cowboys.
The wide receiver had never attempted a pass in a game before, dating back to his college days, but Brown threw a perfect spiral to a wide-open Singletary after taking a pitch on a fake reverse. It's a little concerning that Brown has seen only eight targets over the last two games combined, but he's still Josh Allen's No. 1 option in the passing game, and game flow may have played a factor in this one as the Bills led most of the way. Expect Brown to be more involved as a receiver in next week's clash with the Ravens.
