Bills' John Brown: Totals 69 yards as QB injured

Brown caught five of 11 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Patriots.

Brown has kicked off the 2019 campaign with four consecutive games over 50 yards receiving. He could be catching passes from backup Matt Barkley in Week 5 against the Titans, as starting quarterback Josh Allen was knocked out of the game with a concussion. On the bright side, Barkley threw for 127 yards in just under a quarter after coming into this one, suggesting Brown's production shouldn't be significantly impacted by which option the Bills trot out under center moving forward.