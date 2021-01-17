Brown caught eight of his 11 targets for 62 yards during Saturday's 17-3 divisional-round win against the Ravens.

Brown got his night started with a four-yard reception on Buffalo's opening drive, adding a pair of crafty sideline-straddling catches for 33 yards on subsequent plays later in the half. The veteran wideout ultimately tied Stefon Diggs for the team lead in receptions, though Brown proved to be more of a safety-valve option with his 7.8 yards-per-catch average. The output nonetheless provides a stark improvement from Brown's zero-catch showing in the wild-card round versus Indianapolis. He now prepares for an AFC Championship Game matchup against either Kansas City or Cleveland.