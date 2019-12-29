Play

Bills' John Brown: Won't play Sunday

Brown is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

As is Cole Beasley, with the Bills resting several key players, which sets the stage for Isaiah McKenzie, Robert Foster and Duke Williams to handle the team's Week 17 wideout duties.

