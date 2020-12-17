Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Brown (ankle) won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Broncos.

Since Brown has been on IR for the Bills' last three games, the wideout would have first been eligible to return to the active roster this week, but he apparently still needs more time to get his conditioning back in order. The fact that the Bills cleared Brown to practice Tuesday is at least tangible sign that he's made progress in his recovery from the right ankle injury, and he'll now look to ramp up his activity over the next week with the hope of returning to the lineup for Buffalo's Dec. 28 matchup with the Patriots.