Hughes suffered a groin injury in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hughes just signed with the Bills a couple weeks ago and is in line to fight for a backup role on the team's defensive line. However, in order to do so, he'll need to remain healthy. Fortunately, it's not considered to be a serious injury, but Hughes cannot afford to be sidelined for too long.

