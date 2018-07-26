Bills' John Hughes: Signs with Buffalo
Hughes signed a contract with the Bills on Thursday.
Hughes played for the Saints in 2017, appearing in eight gams and recording 10 tackles prior to tearing his biceps and being placed on IR. Now healthy, Hughes will look to earn a backup role along the Bills defensive line, competing against Harrison Phillips and Adolphus Washington.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Why Wentz is risky
Is Aaron Rodgers in a tier of his own and is Carson Wentz really a bust? Quarterback Week continues...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg is one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy football draft experts
-
2QB league Sleepers, Breakouts & Bust
Heath Cummings takes a look at the two-QB format and offers sleepers, breakouts and busts.
-
Heath's QB Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts
Heath Cummings has sleepers breakouts and busts at the quarterback position, beginning with...
-
No. 2 quarterbacks with No. 1 upside
Jamey Eisenberg looks at backup quarterbacks who could emerge as starting options heading into...