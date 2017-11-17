Bills' John Miller: Leaves practice Thursday
Miller left Thursday's practice with an ankle injury, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Miller was officially listed as limited on the injury report Thursday, so his status will be something to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's contest against the Chargers.
More News
-
Bills' John Miller: Wins starting job•
-
Bills' John Miller: Starts Thursday preseason contest•
-
Bills' John Miller: Sprains ankle Wednesday•
-
Bills' John Miller leaves practice with bruised ankle•
-
Bills rookie John Miller in good position to earn starting role•
-
Bills sign third-round pick John Miller•
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...