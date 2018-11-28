Miller missed Wednesday's practice after suffering an abdominal strain in Sunday's win over Jacksonville, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills have finally seemed to figure out their offensive line the last two games, partly because rookie Wyatt Teller was inserted at one guard spot while Miller's been playing well at the other. It'd be a bit of a step back if the latter had to sit out this week's game against the Dolphins.

