Miller (abdominal strain) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Miami, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Miller had a disappointing 2017, but he's improved his game this season and played a role in the Bills' recent offensive surge following a brutal nine-week stretch. The team will sub in Vladimir Ducasse or Jeremiah Sirles at right guard as the offense tries to keep the good times rolling.

